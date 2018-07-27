Fire burning in forested area of Richmond closes Westminster Highway
A fire is burning in a forested area of Richmond on Friday morning.
The fire is burning near Shell Road, on the north side of Westminster Highway.
Richmond RCMP have closed Westminster Highway between No. 4 Road and Shell Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
It is not known how the fire started but it is burning about 1,000 feet into the forest so it is a long walk for firefighters to get there.
Smoke is visible across the region and into Vancouver at this hour.
This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as more information is available.
