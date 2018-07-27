Fire burning in forested area of Richmond closes Westminster Highway

A fire is burning in a forested area of Richmond on Friday morning.

The fire is burning near Shell Road, on the north side of Westminster Highway.

Richmond RCMP have closed Westminster Highway between No. 4 Road and Shell Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

#TrafficAlert Road Closures in effect between No. 4 Road and Shell Rd along Westminster Hwy. Please avoid the area and reroute. We are assisting Richmond Fire Rescue with a fire. #RichmondBC — Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) July 27, 2018

It is not known how the fire started but it is burning about 1,000 feet into the forest so it is a long walk for firefighters to get there.

Smoke is visible across the region and into Vancouver at this hour.

It’s a hazy start to a hot weekend. Be advised that a fire in #RichmondBC has smoke drifting through #Vancouver’s south neighbourhoods. No risk to the public, but the smell is noticeable. @Richmond_BC pic.twitter.com/x7TDYxIacg — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) July 27, 2018

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as more information is available.