Trans Mountain pipeline work to resume in August: Kinder Morgan Canada boss

The head of Kinder Morgan Canada says work is to resume next month to prepare a route for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Ian Anderson says the company will secure, survey and prepare the right of way in coming months, and First Nations will monitor the work to look for traditional artifacts and medicines.

Anderson says the plan is to start laying pipe early next year in British Columbia and Alberta.

A completion date is to be announced in 2019.

Federal, provincial and First Nation governments are taking part in a pipeline blessing at Enoch. The event highlights indigenous support of Trans Mountain and shovels in the ground. #ableg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/D93hdFJU8l — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) July 27, 2018

Dirt has been moved now on the Trans Mountain pipeline project. It’s not to get pipe IN the ground but this project will build the stockpile site for pipe near Enoch. pic.twitter.com/BsCmHIdG1y — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) July 27, 2018

Anderson made the comments alongside Alberta Premier Rachel Notley at an event on the Enoch Cree Nation, just west of Edmonton.

Enoch Cree land will be used as one of the staging grounds for the line and will stockpile at least 40 kilometres of pipe.

“Canada is a place where the environment and the economy go hand in hand, and where projects that are in the national interest get built,” said Amarjeet Sohi, the federal minister of Natural Resources. “The blessing received today is an important milestone in the ongoing construction of this project.”

“We are pleased to partner with Chief Morin and his community to build this work site that will play an important role in the construction of the expansion project and create a lasting legacy for the Enoch Cree Nation,” Anderson said.

“Getting ‘boots-on-the-ground’ in Alberta is a major milestone for Trans Mountain, but more importantly for the communities, workers, local businesses and Indigenous groups that have been waiting to share in the success of the project. We’re excited to deliver on our commitments and ensure as many people as possible can benefit from an expanded pipeline.”

The project will expand the existing Trans Mountain line from Edmonton to the B.C. coast to allow more oil from Alberta to be shipped to foreign markets.

The line has been the focus of fractious debate and confrontation – the B.C. government, environmental activists and some Indigenous groups all oppose it.

Kinder Morgan had threatened to walk away from a planned expansion to the line because of resistance from the B.C. government.

Earlier this year, the federal government agreed to buy the $4.5-million pipeline to ensure it gets built, but the Liberals insist they don’t plan to be the long-term owner.

Notley announced in May that her government would make up to $2 billion available, if necessary, to keep the project going.

Notley said at the premier’s annual Stampede pancake breakfast in Calgary earlier this month that her government is likely to buy a small equity stake in the pipeline.

“I think there’s a good possibility … but I honestly can’t get into much more detail on it until all the final decisions are made,” she said.

“Whatever role Alberta takes is one that will absolutely be fiscally responsible and there’s a good, solid business case for it. If anything, it will open up opportunities for other Albertans.”

She said on Thursday that getting the pipeline expansion built is important on both sides of the border.

“We’re very pleased,” she said. “Construction has resumed. “We anticipate that this will go forward more or less on schedule and that we will get this pipeline built.

“Producers in Canada and the U.S. — which are both U.S.- and Canadian-owned — need for there to be more pipeline capacity.

“It is in everyone’s best interest for there to be more pipeline capacity,” Notley said.

Notley also said pieces of pipe have already arrived at yards in the industrial area of Acheson — just outside the pipeline’s starting point in Edmonton and just north of Enoch — as well as in Edson, Alta., about 180 kilometres to the west.

The Acheson site is about a quarter full and the Edson site is half full, Notley said, and construction is on track to begin in July.

Trans Mountain would triple the amount of Alberta crude flowing to the B.C. Lower Mainland.

