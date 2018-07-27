Alberta First Nation storing Trans Mountain Pipeline material to hold blessing ceremony

A First Nation west of Edmonton will be storing materials for the Trans Mountain Expansion project.

Premier Rachel Notley will join Enoch Cree Nation, the federal government and Trans Mountain officials for a blessing ceremony near the site at the community on Friday morning.

Ottawa agreed to buy the Alberta-to-British-Columbia crude conduit this spring for $4.5 billion from U.S. company Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan had threatened to walk away from a planned $7.4-billion expansion to the line because of resistance from the B.C. government.

Notley announced in May that her government would make up to $2 billion available, if necessary, to keep the project going.

The federal and provincial governments want Trans Mountain to go ahead because it would enable Canadian crude to be shipped by tanker to countries other than the U.S. market.

Notley said at the premier’s annual Stampede pancake breakfast in Calgary earlier this month that her government is likely to buy a small equity stake in the pipeline.

“I think there’s a good possibility … but I honestly can’t get into much more detail on it until all the final decisions are made,” she said.

“What I will say is whatever role Alberta takes is one that will absolutely be fiscally responsible and there’s a good, solid business case for it. If anything, it will open up opportunities for other Albertans.”

Notley also said pieces of pipe have already arrived at yards in the industrial area of Acheson — just outside the pipeline’s starting point in Edmonton and just north of Enoch — as well as in Edson, Alta., about 180 kilometres to the west.

The Acheson site is about a quarter full and the Edson site is half full, Notley said, and construction is on track to begin in July.

Trans Mountain would triple the amount of Alberta crude flowing to the B.C. Lower Mainland.

The Enoch Cree stockpile site is located at Township Road 523 and Highway 60.

Those participating in Friday’s ceremony include federal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi, Kinder Morgan Canada president Ian Anderson, and Enoch Chief Bill Morin.

