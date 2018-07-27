Donald Trump denies knowing in advance of 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump denied Friday that he had advance knowledge of a 2016 meeting between a Russian lawyer and his campaign staff at Trump Tower in which the Russians offered to provide information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

In a series of early morning tweets, the president dismissed reports that his former lawyer Michael Cohen said Trump was aware of the meeting.

“I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?),” Trump tweeted. “He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice!”

Citing unnamed sources, CNN reported Thursday that Cohen said that his ex-client knew the meeting would happen — despite assertions by the president and others that they didn’t know anything about it.

And that’s information that Cohen is willing to share with Robert Mueller, the special counsel looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election, NBC News reported, also citing an unnamed source.

Cohen has said he and a number of other people were present when Donald Trump Jr. informed his father about the offer from the Russians — adding that the then-Republican candidate approved the meet, according to CNN.

That would contradict Trump Jr.’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year, in which he said his father didn’t know of the meeting.

But CNN’s sources said Cohen doesn’t have any evidence to back up his claims, though he is willing to stand by his remarks

