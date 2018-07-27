Calgary police to apologize to LGBTQ community Friday
Calgary police will issue a formal apology to the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community Friday.
“Chief Constable Roger Chaffin will also read the apology to the media and the Calgary Police Service Gender and Sexually Diverse Advisory Board,” police said in a news release Thursday.
READ MORE: Calgary Pride 2017: organizers tell police not to wear uniforms at parade
For the first time, Calgary Pride banned police and military uniforms from the annual Pride parade last year. In response, some police and military members wore Calgary police and military t-shirts in the parade.
An alternative LGBTQ pride event called Unity in Uniform for police and military was also organized.
READ MORE: Trudeau apologizes to LGBTQ community for ‘devastating’ government discrimination
Calgary police will be holding the press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday where the apology will be read.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.