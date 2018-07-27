Canada
July 27, 2018 10:22 am
Updated: July 27, 2018 10:24 am

Calgary police to apologize to LGBTQ community Friday

By Online journalist  Global News

Global News Morning Calgary's Doug Vaessen's talks about the Calgary police issuing a formal apology to LGBTQ community on Friday.

A A

Calgary police will issue a formal apology to the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community Friday.

“Chief Constable Roger Chaffin will also read the apology to the media and the Calgary Police Service Gender and Sexually Diverse Advisory Board,” police said in a news release Thursday.

READ MORE: Calgary Pride 2017: organizers tell police not to wear uniforms at parade


Story continues below

For the first time, Calgary Pride banned police and military uniforms from the annual Pride parade last year.  In response, some police and military members wore Calgary police and military t-shirts in the parade.

An alternative LGBTQ pride event called Unity in Uniform for police and military was also organized.

READ MORE: Trudeau apologizes to LGBTQ community for ‘devastating’ government discrimination

Calgary police will be holding the press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday where the apology will be read.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta police
Calgary LGBTQ
Calgary LGBTQ Community
Calgary Police
calgary police apology
calgary police lgbtq apology
Calgary Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News