Calgary police to apologize to LGBTQ community Friday

Calgary police will issue a formal apology to the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community Friday.

“Chief Constable Roger Chaffin will also read the apology to the media and the Calgary Police Service Gender and Sexually Diverse Advisory Board,” police said in a news release Thursday.

For the first time, Calgary Pride banned police and military uniforms from the annual Pride parade last year. In response, some police and military members wore Calgary police and military t-shirts in the parade.

An alternative LGBTQ pride event called Unity in Uniform for police and military was also organized.

Calgary police will be holding the press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday where the apology will be read.