One man in hospital after shooting in Ahuntsic

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

One man is in hospital after a shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Police are investigating. 27 July 2018

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
Gunshots were heard in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville overnight Thursday, sending one man to hospital with lower-body injuries.

Montreal Police said the incident happened around 12:15 a.m. on Émile-Yelle Street.

People were seen running away from the scene and witnesses are not cooperating with the police investigation.

The man in his 30s was taken to hospital where his life is not in danger. Police said he is not cooperative, either.

