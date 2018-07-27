One man in hospital after shooting in Ahuntsic

Gunshots were heard in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville overnight Thursday, sending one man to hospital with lower-body injuries.

Montreal Police said the incident happened around 12:15 a.m. on Émile-Yelle Street.

People were seen running away from the scene and witnesses are not cooperating with the police investigation.

The man in his 30s was taken to hospital where his life is not in danger. Police said he is not cooperative, either.