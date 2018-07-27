Wildfire crews work to guard Kelowna from stubborn wildfire

The Goode’s Creek Fire, a blaze burning for more than a week southwest of Kelowna city limits, remains active, prompting crews to build further containment on the east flank of the fire.

Goode's Creek #BCwildfire has seen an increase in activity, but is not moving towards #Kelowna or threatening structures. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 27, 2018

The fire is burning through new-growth areas that were torched in the massive Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park Fire in 2003.

“The fire is working its way through the small drainages, hitting unburnt fuels, creating visible smoke,” a fire update posted Thursday evening by the B.C. Wildfire Service stated .

The east flank of the fire is about three kilometres away from the City of Kelowna boundary on Lakeshore Road.

The Goode’s Creek Fire is being held at 577 hectares, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, but is considered, “out of control as no further spread can be guaranteed.”

“The fire has seen an increase in fire activity this afternoon and is being worked on by skimmers supporting ground crew operations,” the release said.

There are no alerts or evacuations prompted by the blaze burning above Okanagan Lake and the Wildfire Service stresses homes are not threatened at this time.

“It is not moving towards Kelowna and is no threat to structures.”

A crew of 63 wildfire personnel and contractors are working on the blaze, which was sparked by lightning during an electrical storm July 17. The storm started more than a dozen fires.

Because the landscape in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park was decimated in 2003, there is no shade for fire crews to seek, Okanagan Fire Complex manager Glen Burgess said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada said the recorded high in Kelowna Thursday afternoon was 32 Celsius, while B.C. Wildfire crews measured the temperature several degrees higher at the fire. The forecast is for 35 Celsius by Monday.

The heat and the geography remain the challenges at the Goode’s Creek Fire.

“The fingers of this wildfire are still presenting challenges as they make suppression a time consuming task,” an update posted July 26 on the Goode’s Creek Fire stated. “Fingers are the long narrow extensions of a fire projecting from the main body. This wildfire brings tough working conditions for crews as it is in extremely steep, rocky terrain with no shade and direct sun exposure.”

Crews working on the blaze are being started earlier in the day, spending fewer hours on their shift and given lots of rest to protect fatigue, Okanagan Fire Complex manager Glen Burgess said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Burgess said because the park forests are fairly thin, it’s been easier to get the upper hand.

“These fires, they just don’t have the fuels to sustain the kind of burning that would cause us any problems at this point,” Burgess said.

Three fires will be taken off the “Fires of Note” page Friday, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, as they are in patrol status. They include the Peachland Creek Fire, which is being held at 23 hectares, the Law Creek Fire southwest of West Kelowna, which was mapped at 16 hectares, and the Mount Conkle Fire which grew to 118 hectares southwest of Summerland.

The photo posted below is of the Mount Conkle #BCwildfire today, showing ground crews burning small pockets of unburnt fuels. This is done in order to prevent these fuels from burning in an uncontrolled fashion in the future. Success was seen on the line today as a result. pic.twitter.com/2VXSQxoh8N — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 26, 2018

The B.C. Wildfire Service said generosity from the public has been overwhelming and ask who would like to help to donate to Honour House.

“Honour House is a refuge, a “home away from home” for members of our Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans, Emergency Services Personnel (including BC Wildfire Service personnel) and their families to stay, completely

free of charge, while they are receiving medical care and treatment in the Metro Vancouver area," the Service stated.