Concerns among employers growing as WorkSafeNB rates continue to climb

Employers in New Brunswick say they’re frustrated about WorkSafeNB rate increases.

Rates employers must pay have risen substantially, with more increases possible. Employers fund WorkSafeNB through a payroll assessment, and in return, ensuing costs and rehabilitation resulting from workplace injuries are covered by WorkSafeNB.

There is some optimism on the heels of a recent task-force report aimed at fixing the workers compensation system. The task force report stated key factors resulting in rising costs include the duration of claims and the appeal process. An auditor general report has also outlined internal waste at WorksafeNB.

Ron Marcolin, chair of the New Brunswick Employers Coalition, claims the rates are “atrocious” compared to 2016.

“In that time frame, Canada has a stabilization of rates except for New Brunswick while our rates are up, and quite frankly, are now at the top of the rate scale as opposed to three years ago,” Marcolin says.

The task force delivered a series of recommendations to government, which it said would stabilize rates and result in a sustainable system.

Doug Jones recently took over as president and CEO of WorkSafeNB, and says the recommendations are welcomed.

“Now we have a comprehensive document and recommendations that numerous stakeholders across the province have been involved with in its development,” says Jones.

“We are working right now with the department on next steps.”

Jones has this message for employers paying the bills.

“I know it’s hard to ask for patience. We can all see the impacts of what we’re dealing with. But we’re there to move as fast as we possibly can to look at how we’re going to implement the recommendations with the help of the government.”

Meanwhile, the bulk of the changes recommended by the task force would require the passing of legislation. The remainder would be policy decisions at WorkSafeNB itself.