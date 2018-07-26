Truck overturns on Highway 417, snarling afternoon traffic: OPP

The Ontario Provincial police are reporting that a truck has overturned on the 417 on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that at approximately 12:35 p.m. officers from the Ottawa detachment of the OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Hwy 417 eastbound at the Queen Elizabeth Drive overpass.

According to police, the truck and trailer lost control resulting in the trailer and load detaching from the vehicle and flipping over. Debris from the crash fell down onto Queen Elizabeth Drive. There were no injuries reported in the rollover.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 417 were closed for a short time but two lanes of Highway 417 have since reopened. Police are advising motorists that lane reductions are expected until late afternoon so expect delays on your drive home.

READ MORE: Suspended driver flees with car hood up, drives wrong way on Henderson, say Winnipeg police

Ottawa detachment was assisted by the Ministry of Transportation, which is investigating the cause of the crash. Ottawa Police, the RCMP, Ottawa fire and the MTO assisted in the emergency response.