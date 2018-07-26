Deadly shooting in northwest Toronto was targeted, police say

Toronto police say Wednesday’s deadly shooting in the city’s northwest end was targeted, but investigators are still looking into the motive.

“Whatever it is, I suspect is going to be something pre-existing between the deceased and the person in the suspect vehicle,” Det. Sgt. Gary Giroux told reporters during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Police said 24-year-old Kevin Boakye of Toronto was shot and killed while driving at around 11 a.m.

Det. Sgt. Gary Giroux said during a news conference on Thursday that Boakye was stopped at a red light at Duncanwoods Drive, preparing to turn south on to Islington Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up and gunshots were fired.

Giroux said the suspect vehicle is described as a newer model silver or grey Hyundai Elantra. It was last seen travelling at a high speed northbound on Islington Avenue,

After he was shot, Giroux said Boakye drove through the light and headed southbound on Islington Avenue, swerving and knocking down trees and metal signs as he lost consciousnesses.

Boakye’s vehicle crashed into the fence of a home at Islington Avenue and Milady Drive.

No one else was injured.

“It’s quite remarkable that there are no other injuries as the vehicle was moving southbound on Islington Avenue,” Giroux said.

“At one point, it spent a tremendous amount of time, about 300 feet, basically on the west sidewalk of Islington Avenue travelling southbound and then diagonally across all four lanes of traffic on to a private home at Milady and Islington Avenue.”

When emergency services arrived, Giroux said they found Boakye lying outside of the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Giroux said Boakye was a father and had two children under the age of 10. He said Boakye was known to police, but did not have any known gang connections,

Boakye’s death is Toronto’s 59th homicide of 2018.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including a specific witness who Giroux said was stopped in their vehicle behind Boakye’s car when the suspect vehicle pulled up and gunshots were fired.

Authorities also asked people who have dash cameras and were driving in the area at the time to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.