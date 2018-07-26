Nova Scotia Premier walks back decision ending coverage for kids dental cleaning

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says a Health Department bulletin announcing an end to provincial coverage of children’s dental cleaning was sent without his knowledge and the decision will be reversed.

McNeil now says the bulletin isn’t accurate and ‘”what was covered yesterday will be covered today.”

READ MORE: Report finds 6 per cent of Nova Scotia children have cavities by age 6

He says the bulletin was issued after “someone” in the department made a policy decision without the authorization of his government.

“That’s a decision that comes to my table and that decision was not at our table and the release that went out today is not accurate nor will be followed through on, what’s covered yesterday will be covered today,” he said.

WATCH: Nova Scotians receive timely health assistance

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the handling of the issue shows the Liberal government is “asleep at the wheel” when it comes to improving dental care for children.

The current program covers children 14 and under and Burrill says if anything it should be expanded to at least 16 years of age.

With files from Jeremy Keefe