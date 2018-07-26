Top triathletes in Edmonton for ITU world series event

Some of the best athletes from around the world are converging on Edmonton this week for the annual ITU World Triathlon Series event.

Hawrelak Park and the river valley will once again be home to races on Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE: Elite athletes compete in Edmonton’s ITU World Triathlon

There will be a total of 100 elite athletes from over 30 countries competing.

The field includes the number one ranked female and male triathletes in the world: the United States’ Katie Zaferes and Spain’s Mario Mola.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Paula Findlay overwhelmed by home crowd support at international triathlon event

The top-ranked Canadian triathletes will also be competing. Joanna Brown is currently the top female Canadian in triathlon and 28th in the world rankings, and Tyler Mislawchuk is the top male Canadian and ranked ninth in the world.

Canadian and paratriathlon silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Stefan Daniel will also be racing in the paratriathlon.

The event serves as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, as well as an important stop on the way to this year’s Grand Final in Gold Coast, Australia.

READ MORE: Edmonton will host world-class triathlon event again in 2020

Edmonton will host the International Triathlon Union World Triathlon Grand Final for the third time in 2020.

Edmonton hosted the event in 2001 and 2014.

— More to come…