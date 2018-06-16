IN PHOTOS: Edmonton kids triathlon seeing more and more participants year over year

The seventh annual Melcor Kids of Steel Triathlon saw over 250 kids aged 3 to 15 compete.

It’s one of the largest turnouts for an event that’s seeing an increase in the number in participants under the age of 7.

The event took place at Edmonton’s Royal Glenora Club, with each person taking part in a bike, run and swim.

“Triathlon has always been one of those lifestyle sports,” said Stephen Bourdeau, general manager of the World Triathlon Series. “The idea with running these kids events is to be able to introduce kids at a young age to a healthy and active lifestyle.”

“It’s great to put them into that non-competitive atmosphere — where they learn about teams.”

Bourdeau estimates about 200 of the participants were under the age of 7.

“Triathlon being three different disciplines, it provides a little more variety,” Bourdeau said. “Kids love that.”

“We want it to be fun and low key,” he added. “We don’t want it to be competitive.”

Bourdeau said many of the participants come from hockey, football and baseball backgrounds and use the event as a way to keep fit during the summer months.