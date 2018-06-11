Calgary’s ‘All Sport One Day’ event allows kids to discover passion for new sports

Last year, 10-year-old Anderson Bacon attended the Sport Calgary All Sport One Day event. Anderson’s mom Erin had heard the event was very popular and to get the sport you want, you had to be on the ball for the May sign-up day.

“I saw the countdown clock going for the sign-ups,” Bacon said. “I actually put an alert in my phone so I could sign up right away, because he really wanted to try luge.”

Anderson Bacon doing a luge run at WinSport’s Ice House. June 8, 2018A year later, Anderson is hooked on luge and spends as much time as he can racing down the Ice House track at WinSport.

“It’s a bit of an adrenaline rush,” Anderson said.

“I’m a little bit worried at the start, but then I’m fine by the end of the track.”

Olympic champion speed skater Catriona Le May Doan is the director of sport engagement for Sport Calgary. She’s excited to see kids like Anderson discover a new sport this Saturday during the 10th annual event.

“Try something new,” Le May Doan said. “This is a great opportunity because it’s free and it’s a chance for kids to come out and say, ‘I want to try that.'”

There will be over 70 activities at 17 venues for kids aged six to 13, as well as a new teen category.

“The 13 to 17 age group is a category that everybody struggles with,” Le May Doan said. “You have so many kids dropping out of sports–especially girls dropping out of sports–for other interests, so we’re trying to make a situation that’s not threatening with many activities you can try.”

Anderson’s buddies at school have asked him what the day is like.

“You should try it,” Anderson said, “because there are so many different sports you can try.”

At the 2018 event, Anderson is going to try ultimate frisbee while his sister discovers taekwondo, which means another exciting day for the Bacon family.

If a session is already fully registered, drop-in spots will be made available five minutes before the session starts to replace any no-shows.

If a session is not already fully registered, drop-in spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Visit www.AllSportOneDay.ca for a map of facilities showing all sessions that have guaranteed drop-in spots.