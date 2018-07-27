Navdeep Bains talks Canada-U.S. trade with Peterborough business leaders

Navdeep Bains spoke Wednesday morning to a group of Peterborough business owners at Trent University.

The current conflict between the U.S and Canada over trade and tariffs was one topic brought up to Navdeep Bains Economic development specialist Jay Amer told the minister about his concerns over the risk to the millions of dollars worth of trade between Ontario and New York State because of the battles between the two federal governments.

“It’s important to see the minister talk about trade support programs that are going into place. Looking at the big picture is important, but also looking at Americans and Canadians working very well together, ensuring this trade continues while this disruption goes on,” Amer said.

Bains said negotiations are ongoing and both sides recognize the long-standing trade partnerships between Ontario and New York.

“We are not going to lose our cool. We’re going to be very thoughtful, very smart, to continue to do business. We’re really going to advance those relationships we have had for decades with the U.S.,” Bains said.

Bains also commended Trent University’s work in innovation in the sciences and outlined the federal government’s plans to help move their discoveries into the marketplace.