Anti-SOGI 123 group posts controversial flyers around Abbotsford businesses

The group against the SOGI 123 curriculum, Culture Guard, has posted controversial flyers around businesses in Abbotsford.

The flyers were made by the group and say that homosexuality is a health crisis.

President of the LGBTQ organization PFLAG, Colin McKenna said these ideologies are the reason why he has always felt discriminated against.

“One of the reasons that I left Abbotsford in the mid-90’s was to come out and to be the person that I was always meant to be and it didn’t feel like a comfortable place to do that.”

20 years later, McKenna said his biggest concern is young minds finding the brochures.

“Fear for a child who finds something like that and goes home to parents who tell them well I’m glad you found that because these are the types of things you should be reading, and I know that happens in the Valley.”

In an email, Culture Guard confirms these are their flyers “and supports the wide and lawful distribution of this information.”

Culture Guard Executive Director Kari Simpson said that these promo flyers are not “homophobic” and that the group will be doing a special fundraising campaign, and providing a copy of this to every B.C. secondary school and public library.

PFLAG did not reach out to police.

SOGI 123 is a provincial program for teachers with a goal of creating schools where students of all sexual orientations and gender identities feel welcome and safe, including those who identify as LGBTQ+.