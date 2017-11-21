Tuesday afternoon rally in Abbotsford to support SOGI 123 program in schools

Parents and families are gearing up for a rally in support of the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum in B.C. schools.

PFLAG Vancouver President Colin McKenna says they’ve noticed SOGI 123 has been getting a lot of push back in the Fraser Valley.

He says some parents need to understand how this curriculum makes all students feel safe at school.

“One of the key things is that for parents who have kids that have already come out as LGBTQ, it’s very real for them. It’s very emotional. It has an impact on a family.”

McKenna says it is a polarizing topic, but there is a lot of misinformation out there.

READ MORE: Chilliwack school trustee apologizes for gender identity rant on Facebook

“Although this curriculum is aimed at educating school kids about what these issues are about, it’s a lot of the parents that need that help. And that’s the message we’re trying to convey.”

A Chilliwack School Board trustee criticized the SOGI 123 curriculum in a social media post last month, saying allowing children to choose their gender identity amounts to child abuse.

The rally is organized to start at 5 o’clock Tuesday afternoon at Abbotsford’s Colleen and Gordie Howe Middle School.