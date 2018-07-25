World
July 25, 2018 11:32 pm

Body found snagged in rocks in the water off Trump golf course in New York City

By The Associated Press

A crowd gathers at the announcement of the completion of a golf course at Ferry Point Park in New York City. Trump Golf Links is the course's name.

nyc.gov
An unidentified body has been found in the water off a Trump golf resort in New York City.

Police spokesman George Tsourovakas says the decomposed body was discovered Wednesday night in the East River, snagged in rocks about 500 feet (152 metres) off the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

Authorities were notified after some kids walking along the shore saw the body.

Police did not say how long the body had been in the water.

The victim’s age or gender was not immediately known.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

