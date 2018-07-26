Scott Thompson: Hamilton pays #TorontoStrong tribute to a neighbour

Toronto has received condolences and well wishes from all over the world after the horrendous shooting on the Danforth that has shaken the famous neighbourhood to the core.

Wednesday, Mayor Fred Eisenberger of Hamilton tweeted out a unique condolence to the City of Toronto and its Greektown.

READ MORE: Toronto gunman Faisal Hussain died after shooting himself: source

The tweet read, “Flags at city hall are at half-staff and the Hamilton sign is being lit in blue and white highlighting the letters ‘TO’ in Hamilton in support of #Toronto following the shooting on the #Danforth. #HamOnt”

Flags at city hall are at half-staff and the Hamilton sign is being lit in blue and white highlighting the letters “TO” in Hamilton in support of #Toronto following the shooting on the #Danforth. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/2lBlqqal5U — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) July 25, 2018

When you look at the sign lit up, it sends chills down your spine.

What a beautiful, subtle tribute to the big city down the QEW, as we share their pain.

Always rivals in sport, but shoulder-to-shoulder when one needs the other — one world-class city to another.

READ MORE: Scott Thompson: Hamilton a sign of the times

Other world-class cities have paid similar tributes, far and wide.

While trying to make sense of tragedy, it almost seems an ironic sidebar that a sign that took a lifetime for Hamilton to build has made such a heartfelt impact, but on another city — as well as around the world.

Not to take away from what is truly important at this very difficult time, but it’s nice to see we can express ourselves as a city, with the rest of the world.

#TorontoStrong #HammerProud!

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.