Man escaped from corrections work camp arrested by Sask. RCMP

A report about a suspicious man approaching vehicles led to the capture of an escapee in west-central Saskatchewan.

Onion Lake RCMP were called to a grid road outside of Onion Lake, Sask., at roughly 1 p.m. CT on July 23.

READ MORE: 3 escaped young offenders from Prince Albert youth residence captured, charged

Officers located a man by a truck that was reported stolen. When they approached, RCMP said he fled into the bush.

A few hours later, he was taken into custody. The man was treated in hospital for a police dog bite during his arrest. The injuries were described as minor.

The man was identified as Michael Hill, 20, who had been reported as unlawfully at large from a low-security, provincial corrections work camp.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police trying to locate offender at large

Onion Lake RCMP say he is now facing charges of driving while prohibited and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Onion Lake provincial court Aug. 1.