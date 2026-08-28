Saskatoon police investigating after man found injured with gunshot wounds

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Police in Saskatoon are investigating after officers found a 29-year-old shooting victim Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of “an unknown problem at a residence” shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release Friday.

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When they arrived at the home in the 300 block of 1st Street East, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

Saskatoon police’s serious assault unit is investigating.