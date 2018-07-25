Madhatter and Alice get ready for their big debut at summer youth theatre camp in Vernon

The garden at the Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon is the perfect setting for a tea party.

The centre is holding a summer theatre camp for children 7 to 11 years old. Throughout the four, jam-packed days, the young group of actors will rehearse Lewis Carroll’s beloved classic Alice in Wonderland.

At the end of the week, a performance will be held outside for friends and families to enjoy.

READ MORE: Young superheroes and villains take over Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna

Theatre coach Amelia Sirianni has been acting professionally in Vernon and Toronto for years. She is thrilled to teach young children her craft.

“It’s just such a rewarding experience,” Sirianni said. “Whenever you ask them to do something, they say ‘sure,’ ‘of course.’ They try everything. Adults, not so much.”

Throughout the week, children learn about team-work, communication, co-operation and self-confidence.

By the end of camp, Sirianni says the kids are transformed.

“It’s really amazing to see that growth,” she adds. “They’re willing to take risks and try things and know that there’s no wrong answer.”

Alexa Stenquist is 11 years old and will be playing Alice.

“I thought it was interesting doing Alice in Wonderland,” Alexa said. “It’s just so colourful and crazy.”

READ MORE: Lunch ideas for kids at camp

The Caetani Cultural Centre is a designated heritage house that is more than 120 years old. The centre is not-for-profit and offers creative residences, programs and workshops for the Vernon community.

For older youth 12 and up, the centre will be holding a Shakespeare theatre camp from July 30 to August 2 called Double Double Toil and Trouble.