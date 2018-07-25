Halton Region Canada’s lowest for crime 13 years running: Statistics Canada

For the 13th straight year, Halton Region has maintained its position of having the lowest Crime Severity Index of all Canadian municipalities with a population of 100,000 or more.

That’s according to Statistics Canada’s annual report on crime in Canada.

The report provides a detailed overview of crime statistics as reported by police services across the country.

According to the data, Halton region had the lowest overall crime rate, as well as the lowest rate for violent crime and property crime rate amongst Ontario’s ‘Big 12’ police services.

In a statement, Halton Regional Police Chief Stephen Tanner said, “This is clearly a testament to the work of our frontline officers and staff and to the support of the residents we serve.”

