Sex assault investigation in Burlington

Halton police are investigating an alleged sex assault in Burlington.

Police say on Wednesday, July 18 between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m, a woman was walking in the area of Cape Avenue and Joel Avenue when she was approached and assaulted by a man who claimed to be a delivery driver asking for directions.

The suspect is described as between late 20’s and early 40’s, 6 feet tall, with a medium build, dark skin and hair, has a beard, wide face, and a slight accent.

He was driving a black four-door newer model car with chrome trim and was wearing a white T-shirt with numbers on the sleeve, dark shorts and a neon coloured vest with grey reflective stripes.

If you know this male, have seen him before or in the area, have accepted a delivery on Meadow Lane on this date, or have information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Constable Matt Cunnington of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-465-8978.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at http://www.crimestoppers.ca