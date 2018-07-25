Browaty running for Winnipeg council re-election, won’t run for mayor

After much speculation, Jeff Browaty won’t be running for mayor this fall.

Instead, Browaty will be running for re-election in his North Kildonan ward, where he has served since 2006.

He introduced a motion, recently passed by city council, which will ask voters on this fall’s civic election ballot if they want Portage and Main reopened to pedestrians.

READ MORE: Winnipeg city councillor wants voters to decide on Portage and Main

“It’s time the mayor and council listened to the interests and desires of Winnipeggers when it comes to Portage and Main,” said Browaty in a statement.

“Thanks to my efforts and the political pressure by the public on the mayor and my council colleagues, Winnipeggers are going to have a debate, and then they will be able to have their say.”

The civic election takes place Oct. 24.

WATCH: Portage and Main question coming to civic election ballot