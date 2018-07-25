Vigil to be held Wednesday night for victims of Danforth shooting

TORONTO – Residents of Toronto’s Greektown will attend another vigil tonight to mourn two people who were killed and 13 others left wounded in a horrific shooting on Sunday.

They will be joined by Mayor John Tory at 7 p.m. at a local church before they walk along Danforth Avenue bearing lanterns and candles.

On Monday evening, Toronto police identified a 10-year-old girl who was killed in the attack as Julianna Kozis of Markham, Ont.

READ MORE: Julianna Kozis, 10, identified as second victim killed in Danforth shooting

Police said in a news release that her family is asking for privacy while they grieve her death.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti said the city would lower its flags to honour the girl and that the community north of Toronto had been shaken and hurt by this “senseless act of violence.”

Please join us Wednesday night at the #DanforthStrong vigil. pic.twitter.com/aRcpfO8Pkk — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 25, 2018

READ MORE: ‘We want to keep Toronto lovely’: 6-year-old boy attends memorial for Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, who recently graduated from high school and was preparing to study nursing at Hamilton’s McMaster University in the fall, was also killed in the attack. Photos of the young woman have been left at makeshift memorials along Danforth Avenue.

A fountain in the Alexander the Great Parkette has become one of the main places for people to leave flowers, candles and messages.

VIDEO: Kids attend Danforth shooting memorial