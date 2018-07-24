Several hundred feet of wire, cords, pylons stolen from N.B. construction site

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a series of thefts from a construction site in Meductic, N.B., a town 45 minutes west of Fredericton.

Police said that since the beginning of June, 2018, there have been several thefts from a construction side located on a bridge being repaired on Highway 165.

Stolen items included several hundred feet of electrical wire, a number of extension cords and multiple pylons.

Some of the pylons were scattered on the bridge and others were thrown into the river.

“Disturbing and removing safety equipment from a construction site is not only a criminal offence, but is also dangerous for the workers and the general public,” the RCMP said in a press release.

The Mounties are asking for anyone with knowledge of the thefts to contact them at 506-325-3000, or to call Crime Stoppers.