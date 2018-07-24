Deep Cove fire
8 people sent to hospital following large fire at Deep Cove seniors complex

Crews are responding to a fire in Deep Cove.

Firefighting crews are on the scene of a fire in Deep Cove on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is burning at Lions Manor, a residence for seniors. Plumes of smoke are visible throughout the area, and crews have been working to get seniors out of the building.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics transported eight patients to hospital in stable condition.

Traffic in the area has been affected, and buses are being rerouted away from the scene.

The District of North Vancouver Deep Cove Rd. is closed due to the fire and there is no access to the village.

Residents in the area are being asked to keep all doors and windows shut due to smoke.

More to come…

Global News