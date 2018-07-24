8 people sent to hospital following large fire at Deep Cove seniors complex

Firefighting crews are on the scene of a fire in Deep Cove on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is burning at Lions Manor, a residence for seniors. Plumes of smoke are visible throughout the area, and crews have been working to get seniors out of the building.

#UPDATE: Fire in Deep Cove at seniors residence. – At Lions Manor

– 4 storey building, 60 units

-Built in 1989

-Crews still fighting fire from up top and. Below ***City official tells me everyone made it out fine but cannot confirm how many sent to hospital https://t.co/QacEtTs8s3 — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) July 24, 2018

B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics transported eight patients to hospital in stable condition.

Traffic in the area has been affected, and buses are being rerouted away from the scene.

The District of North Vancouver Deep Cove Rd. is closed due to the fire and there is no access to the village.

Residents in the area are being asked to keep all doors and windows shut due to smoke.

Due to a major structure fir in #DeepCove the air quality is extremely poor. Please shut all doors and windows and remain indoors if possible if you are in the area. Further updates to come. — North Shore EM (@NorthShoreEMO) July 24, 2018

