2-hour Toronto transit transfer launching late next month for Presto users

Starting next month, Toronto transit users paying with Presto fare cards will be able to take short return trips without having to pay a second fare.

The Toronto Transit Commission said its new two-hour time-based transfer system will take effect across the network on Aug. 26.

“Whether you use a bus, whether you use a streetcar or enter a subway station, you simply tap your card, your fare will be deducted, and the two-hour clock will start,” TTC spokesperson Heather Brown told 640 Toronto’s Kelly Cutrara on Tuesday.

Customers who want to transfer within that time frame won’t be charged after tapping their card to board another vehicle.

Brown said allowing riders to hop on and off the TTC’s system without having to pay another fare will make transit travel more flexible and affordable.

The two-hour transfer is only available with the Presto electronic fare card. Riders paying with cash, tokens or tickets will continue to receive transfers valid for travel in one direction only.

The TTC’s board approved the two-hour transfer policy in November. According to a report to the board at that time, implementing the measure would add an estimated 5,000,000 customer trips per year.

The report estimated that if the plan were implemented in August, it would cost the TTC $11.1 million this year, with an annual cost of $20.9 million after that.

— With files from Jessica Patton, Global News