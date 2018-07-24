No charges for officer after teen breaks collarbone during arrest: police watchdog

Manitoba’s police watchdog says a Portage la Prairie RCMP officer did nothing wrong when he tackled a teen during an arrest earlier this year, breaking her collarbone.

The girl was tackled after she ran away from officers on Feb. 7, 2018, said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba. Police had been called to the scene in Portage la Prairie when someone complained about a group of teens uttering threats while in possession of a weapon.

When police arrived, the 14-year-old girl tried to run, but an officer brought her to the ground, said the IIU.

After being arrested, she was taken to hospital when she complained about her shoulder being sore. It was found she had a broken collarbone.

The teen told IIU investigators the officer punched and swore at her. However, three witnesses didn’t see or hear this happen, nor did the girl complain to hospital staff, said IIU director Zane Tessler.

“Investigators found no evidence of any verbal or physical mistreatment of the girl,” he said.

