2 Alberta fathers facing sex offences involving young daughters: ALERT

Two Alberta girls under the age of four have been saved from sexual exploitation after two separate investigations, police said on Tuesday.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams‘ (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit said the girls were allegedly victimized by their fathers.

Police said the two cases are unrelated and were launched after information was received by ALERT from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about social media users possessing child pornography.

On July 19, search warrants were executed in both Edmonton and Sylvan Lake.

“These arrests have stopped the abuse, but sadly the recovery process for these young girls will be long and difficult,” ICE Insp. Dave Brink said. “Thankfully, we have excellent partners that provide enhanced victim support resources.”

The girls are both receiving support from a variety of services, including the Zebra Child Protection Centre in Edmonton and the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

In Edmonton, a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, distributing child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

In Sylvan Lake, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with incest, making child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Their names are not being released to protect the children.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact police or cybertip.ca.