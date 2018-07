Federal government was considering gun crackdown before Toronto Danforth shooting: Goodale

OTTAWA – Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the federal government is prepared to consider tightening handgun laws, but warns that taking such action would be a complicated process.

Goodale says Ottawa has been looking at changes to Criminal Code handgun provisions – not based on this week’s deadly shooting in Toronto, but after hearing testimony earlier this year from people affected by the January 2017 mosque shooting in Quebec City, where six people were killed.

READ MORE: Toronto gunman had ‘severe mental health challenges,’ according to family

Following Sunday’s attack in Toronto’s Danforth area, in which authorities say 29-year-old Faisal Hussain killed an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl and wounded 13 others, the city’s mayor has renewed calls for tougher restrictions on firearms.

Goodale says the Trudeau government will look at proposals already before lawmakers to see what changes could be made.

READ MORE: Witnesses described ‘carnage’ after Toronto mass shooting, says gunman was ‘zigzagging the Danforth’

The minister also said today that Hussain was not on any federal watchlists associated with national security.

Hussain’s parents have said their son struggled with psychosis and depression and that they were devastated by his violent actions.