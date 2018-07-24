Cannabis facility to be built on Saskatchewan First Nation

A cannabis cultivation facility is being built on a Saskatchewan First Nation near Battleford, Sask.

Calgary-based Westleaf Cannabis Inc. made the announcement Tuesday morning after the Thunderchild First Nation invested $8-million in the company.

Chief Delbert Wapass, who will sit on the company’s board of directors, said they believe in the legalization of recreational cannabis and the economic opportunities it will provide.

“We are proud to be Westleaf’s largest shareholder, as we strongly believe that this relationship will bring significant benefits to our band,” Wapass said in a statement.

“Westleaf’s strong knowledge of the industry and its vision to develop high-quality cannabis products in the prairies in collaboration with our members will make our relationship a natural and rewarding fit.”

Scott Hurd, president and CEO of Westleaf Cannabis, said strategic partnership is a significant step for the company.

“One of the defining moments for our company was our decision to partner with Thunderchild First Nation,” Hurd said.

“We look forward to building a partnership that will allow us to put a spotlight on the Canadian production of cannabis, while instilling a sense of pride and ownership in the communities we serve.”

The 115,000 square foot facility on Thunderchild land near Battleford will produce and manufacture a diverse range of cannabis products once it is operational, and employees will undergo an extensive training program.

Westleaf was recently awarded a permit to operate a cannabis retail outlet in Weyburn, Sask., and plans to open outlets in Alberta and British Columbia.