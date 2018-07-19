Consumer
Former Oilers owner Peter Pocklington budding cannabis businessman

Peter Pocklington is pictured outside U.S. District Court in Riverside, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2010.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Reed Saxon
Peter Pocklington, the contentious businessman who once owned the Edmonton Oilers, is exploring a new business opportunity: cannabis.

Pocklington is listed as a manager with Magic Dragon Realty, a California-based business that aims to grow and sell cannabis on a wholesale basis.

In April, Pocklington was charged with fraud. He and his medical device company were accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of defrauding investors.

Over the last eight years, the former Oilers owner has pleaded guilty to felony perjury and paid $5 million as part of a settlement.

Pocklington is known for being the owner of the Edmonton Oilers during their heyday in the 1980s. He brought Wayne Gretzky to the team in the 1970s before eventually trading him to the Los Angeles Kings.

He sold the Oilers in 1998 and now lives in California.

