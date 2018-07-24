Early morning fire doused at base of Knox Mountain

A grass fire at the base of Knox Mountain was extinguished by the Kelowna Fire Department early today.

At approximately 12:25 a.m., the fire department said it received several 911 calls of a fire near Trench Place. The first crews responding reported that the fire was approximately 100 feet by 100 feet in size, and that it was moving quickly up Knox Mountain towards Royal View Drive.

The fire department said no houses were in danger, but, because of wind, extra crews were called to the scene. Overall, the fire burned an area of around 200 feet by 300 feet before being controlled and extinguished.

The fire is believed to have been set by transients and is not deemed suspicious.