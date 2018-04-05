City of Kelowna
Landslide risk near Knox Mountain prompts expanded closure

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

The City of Kelowna said it’s expanding the area near Knox Mountain that’s off limits due to the threat of a further landslide.

Part of Ethel Street is closed, as well as an area near Royal View Drive including some park trails.

Kelowna is warning people that they could be hurt or killed if they venture into the fenced off closure area due to a risk of a landslide.

The city said it is closing a larger area because an “unstable slope on Knox Mountain continues to slowly encroach onto the property of a business.”

According to the city, part of that business, Knox Mountain Metals, could be threatened by a further slide.

The city said Knox Mountain Metals is still receiving scrap metal but is not currently selling any metals.

City staff believe the risk of a slide will decrease once the soil becomes less saturated.

