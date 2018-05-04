Be aware of the bear in Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Park

A bear is prowling a popular park in Kelowna.

It has been seen by visitors to Knox Mountain Park and nearby residents in the area of Kathleen Lake.

The city has signs posted warning bears are occasionally in the area.

It’s advised people travel in groups, make noise and ensure dogs are leashed and kept on trails.

If you see a bear that is showing aggression phone the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-356-2029.