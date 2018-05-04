Environment
May 4, 2018 12:35 pm

Be aware of the bear in Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Park

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A bear has been spotted in Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna.

A bear is prowling a popular park in Kelowna.

It has been seen by visitors to Knox Mountain Park and nearby residents in the area of Kathleen Lake.

The city has signs posted warning bears are occasionally in the area.

It’s advised people travel in groups, make noise and ensure dogs are leashed and kept on trails.

If you see a bear that is showing aggression phone the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-356-2029.

 

 

