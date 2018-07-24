911 call that sent 20 officers to N.S. home results in mischief charge

A man from Amherst, N.S., is facing a charge of public mischief after he allegedly called 911 claiming his daughters had been shot, his vehicle was sent on fire, and that someone was holding a gun to his head.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received the call at 9 a.m. on Monday indicating that a man was being threatened by another man.

The man was reportedly calling from a home on Main Street in Joggins, N.S., which is just over 30 kilometres from Amherst.

Twenty RCMP officers from six different detachments, as well as several Amherst Police Department and volunteer firefighters, attended the home.

“No one in Joggins was being threatened or injured as described in the initial call,” the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Police say they determined that the call was coming from a residence in Amherst, and the suspect was arrested about an hour after the 911 call was made.

Paul Dean Hicks, 46, appeared in Amherst provincial court the same day to face the charge.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 22.