July 24, 2018 10:22 am
Updated: July 24, 2018 10:30 am

Person drowns in King’s Park pond

A drowning happened in King's Park Monday night.

Winnipeg police are investigating after someone drowned in a pond at King’s Park Monday night.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at about 9:15 p.m. King’s Park is just south of the University of Manitoba.

Police had little information except to confirm someone had drowned.

They will be updating media at 11 a.m. today.

 

