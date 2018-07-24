Person drowns in King’s Park pond
Winnipeg police are investigating after someone drowned in a pond at King’s Park Monday night.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at about 9:15 p.m. King’s Park is just south of the University of Manitoba.
Police had little information except to confirm someone had drowned.
They will be updating media at 11 a.m. today.
