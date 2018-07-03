Politics
Winnipeg looking at adding more off-leash dog parks

The City of Winnipeg may add more off-leash dog parks.

Some of Winnipeg’s off-leash dog parks are regularly being overused, according to a new report at city hall.

The city’s Off-Leash Dog Areas Master Plan report outlines the need for more places for people to take their pooches as the number of dog owners has risen in Winnipeg.

Right now, there are 11 off-leash dog parks in Winnipeg. In November 2017, the city opened the Bonnycastle Dog Park downtown, which is a fenced, 0.12-hectare area on Assiniboine Avenue.

On Tuesday, the city’s Protection and Community Parks Committee will vote on adding more parks for pups — $300,000 each year over the next six years totalling $1.8 million.

The report suggests many parks could come in the form of unused community centre hockey rinks that could be flipped in the summer months.

