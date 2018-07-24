Canada
July 24, 2018 7:39 am

Tickets for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir’s ‘Thank-you Ilderton’ event available Tuesday

By Staff 980 CFPL

Ice dance gold medalists Canada's Tessa Virtue blows a kiss as Scott Moir looks on during victory ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Feb. 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson
Preparations for “Thank-you, Ilderton” are kicking into high gear!

The event hosted by Olympic ice dancing champions Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue is set for Saturday, Aug. 4.

Virtue and Moir are organizing the event at the Ilderton arena and fairgrounds as a way to say thank-you to everyone who’s supported them over their two-decade career.

The event will feature a parade, food trucks, a kid zone and concerts by surprise guests.

Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Where to get tickets

Ilderton Arena, 13168 Ilderton Rd., Ilderton, Ont.

Tuesday, July 24, 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, July 26, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

 

Moir’s Skate Shop, 219 Consortium Court, London, Ont.

Wednesday, July 25, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

