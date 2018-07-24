Tickets for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir’s ‘Thank-you Ilderton’ event available Tuesday

Preparations for “Thank-you, Ilderton” are kicking into high gear!

The event hosted by Olympic ice dancing champions Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue is set for Saturday, Aug. 4.

READ MORE: Canada’s Walk of Fame 2018 inductees: Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Seth Rogen and others

Virtue and Moir are organizing the event at the Ilderton arena and fairgrounds as a way to say thank-you to everyone who’s supported them over their two-decade career.

The event will feature a parade, food trucks, a kid zone and concerts by surprise guests.

Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Where to get tickets

Ilderton Arena, 13168 Ilderton Rd., Ilderton, Ont.

Tuesday, July 24, 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, July 26, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Moir’s Skate Shop, 219 Consortium Court, London, Ont.

Wednesday, July 25, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.