Tickets for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir’s ‘Thank-you Ilderton’ event available Tuesday
Preparations for “Thank-you, Ilderton” are kicking into high gear!
The event hosted by Olympic ice dancing champions Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue is set for Saturday, Aug. 4.
Virtue and Moir are organizing the event at the Ilderton arena and fairgrounds as a way to say thank-you to everyone who’s supported them over their two-decade career.
The event will feature a parade, food trucks, a kid zone and concerts by surprise guests.
Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Where to get tickets
Ilderton Arena, 13168 Ilderton Rd., Ilderton, Ont.
Tuesday, July 24, 4-7 p.m.
Thursday, July 26, 4-7 p.m.
Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Moir’s Skate Shop, 219 Consortium Court, London, Ont.
Wednesday, July 25, 4-7 p.m.
Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
