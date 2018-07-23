Saskatchewan could get a third area code

Just over five years ago Saskatchewan got a new area code, but the province could be getting another one.

A notice on the CRTC website says the telecommunications regulator is planning on adding the 474 area code saying that the 306 and 639 area codes could be exhausted by June 2022.

The CRTC has setup a committee to review all options for relief options including the possibility of the new area code.

The CRTC noted that some customers may have to change their phone numbers so they are encouraging residents to take part in public meetings.

As of now, there are no dates planned for these meetings.