Not welcome here? Environmental group urges boycott of Trudeau if he vacations in Tofino

Tofino’s surf attracts tourists from all over the world – including our Prime Minister.

In August 2016, Trudeaumania hit Tofino when a shirtless Justin Trudeau accidentally photobombed a beach wedding in the west coast paradise.

Last August, the Prime Minister’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, rode the waves and posted a surfing photo to Instagram – thanking her “friends and neighbours” in Tofino for a warm welcome and a peaceful stay in the “yoga, surf, kid-friendly wildlife haven!”

This summer, after Ottawa promised $4.5 billion for the existing Trans Mountain pipeline and terminal facility in Burnaby – and a minimum of $7.4 billion to build nearly 1,000 kilometres of new pipeline, the Friends of Clayoquot Sound (FOCS) group has issued an open letter to the Tofino community.

Addressed to businesses, residents, and tourists of Clayoquot Sound and the Pacific Rim, the July 19 letter states that “there are a number of ways that we can act to protect the west coast” should Trudeau visit as a tourist.

It suggests that interactions with Trudeau can be documented by photo or video and shared on social media and also states that businesses can even deny goods and services to Trudeau or refuse to serve the Prime Minister “in the political activist tradition of non-cooperation.”

“Trudeau vacation watch is about holding Justin Trudeau accountable for his continued disrespect that is putting the west coast in danger of toxic oil spills and destructive climate change,” Jeh Custerra of the Friends of Clayoquot Sound told Global News.

Custerra promised that “Trudeau can expect resistance” – but not all Tofinoites agree with the environmental group’s protest plans.

Coun. Cathy Thicke said elected officials have to make difficult decisions in public most days of their lives.

“I believe Trudeau’s private family life should be safeguarded, no matter what political view you hold,” Thicke told Global News.

“Furthermore, protest action towards federal officials while on holiday has no place in our public discourse.”

All but one of several people Global News questioned on the street believed the suggestion to boycott Trudeau was going too far.

Global News reached out to the prime minister’s office to see whether the FOCS letter would cause Trudeau to reconsider any vacation plans.

In response, Mackenzie Radan, the press secretary for Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi, said: