July 23, 2018 3:46 pm
Updated: July 23, 2018 3:49 pm

Donald Trump threatens to revoke security clearance of 6 intel chiefs who criticized him

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Trump is looking to take away the security clearances of 6 intelligence chiefs.

WASHINGTON – The White House on Monday said it was considering taking away the security clearances for six former intelligence and law-enforcement officials, including the Obama-era director of the Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, and the onetime head of the FBI fired by President Donald Trump, James Comey.

“Not only is the president looking to take away Brennan’s security clearance, he is also looking into the clearances of Comey, Hayden, Clapper, Rice and McCabe,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at a regularly scheduled briefing.

She was referring to former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former national security adviser Susan Rice, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

