New puppy for Penticton Mounties

An eight-week-old pup named Lentz is the newest member of the Penticton Mounties.

Const. Mike Richardson is responsible for raising and training Lentz while still working as a general duty police officer for the detachment.

“The first week has been challenging meeting the demands of this little guy,” Richardson said in a news release. “But it has been rewarding so far.”

“Lentz walks with an attitude already, but I think it’s because his feet are too big for his body.”

As Lentz grows, he will be evaluated to see if he has what it takes to be a police dog.

This is the second puppy Richardson has trained.

His first puppy, a female German Sheppard known as Kaiden, was recently assigned to a police dog handler in Saskatchewan.

Richardson said it was his lifetime goal to be a police dog handler.