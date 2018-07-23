RCMP
July 23, 2018 1:54 pm
Updated: July 23, 2018 1:56 pm

New puppy for Penticton Mounties

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Penticton RCMP's Const. Richardson and his new protégé eight-week-old Lentz.

Courtesy: RCMP
A A

An eight-week-old pup named Lentz is the newest member of the Penticton Mounties.

Const. Mike Richardson is responsible for raising and training Lentz while still working as a general duty police officer for the detachment.

“The first week has been challenging meeting the demands of this little guy,” Richardson said in a news release. “But it has been rewarding so far.”

“Lentz walks with an attitude already, but I think it’s because his feet are too big for his body.”

READ MORE: Ugly canines gear up for annual ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ contest

As Lentz grows, he will be evaluated to see if he has what it takes to be a police dog.

This is the second puppy Richardson has trained.

READ MORE: Pigs tackle canine agility course to help Calgary-area boy get service dog

His first puppy, a female German Sheppard known as Kaiden, was recently assigned to a police dog handler in Saskatchewan.

Richardson said it was his lifetime goal to be a police dog handler.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lentz
Mounties
Okanagan
penticton
Police
Puppy
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News