Dog saves canine friend from almost drowning in Arizona swimming pool

A dog in Arizona has shown he is not only man’s best friend but also dog’s best friend after helping rescue his canine pal who was in danger drowning in a swimming pool earlier this month.

Video shows Smokey struggling to try and get out of the pool on May 1 as Remus is right above him. Smokey, who is not a strong swimmer, according to The Dodo, normally stays in the pool on the steps but this time almost ended up in the deep end unable to figure out how to leave the pool. The video shows Smokey becoming more and more stressed.

Laurie Becerra said in a Facebook post that their security camera filmed the entire incident in Mesa, Ariz.

After pacing back and forth several times outside of the pool right above Smokey, Remus makes several attempts to try and get his friend onto dry land but finally jumps in.

Remus swims his way behind Smokey and begins to push him until he gets back onto land and then swims his way to the steps and out of the pool.

The two dogs then run over to the home.

In a Facebook post, Becerra said the two dogs got “a little rambunctious.”

“Jay recorded this off our security camera when he saw Smokey all wet,” he said.

Becerra added they sent the footage to Remus’ owner, her best friend.

“When we saw the footage, we were amazed and our hearts filled with joy,” the friend said. “My best friend cried when we sent her the video. She says he’s a certified lifeguard now.”