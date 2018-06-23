Trending
June 23, 2018 7:55 pm
Updated: June 23, 2018 7:58 pm

Ugly canines gear up for annual ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ contest

By Staff The Associated Press

Martha, the winner of the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog Contest appears to be pretty unimpressed as she lays next to the trophy in Petaluma, California, USA, June 23, 2017.

EPA/MONICA M. DAVEY
A A

PETALUMA, Calif. – Dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues will flaunt their imperfections as they compete to win the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The event is taking place Saturday this year at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, a departure from previous years when it was held on Friday. Organizers say they wanted more people to attend.

READ MORE: World’s ugliest dog competition won by 125-pound Neapolitan Mastiff, Martha

This year’s dogs include a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt and a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin.

The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500.

‘Josie’, a Chinese Crested mix from Tucson, Arizona, poses on stage during the 2017 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California, USA, 23 June 2017.

EPA/MONICA M. DAVEY

Last year’s winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha – a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
canines
Dog
Dogs
Pets
ugly dog
World's Ugliest Dog
World's Ugliest Dog contest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News