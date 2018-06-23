Ugly canines gear up for annual ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ contest

PETALUMA, Calif. – Dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues will flaunt their imperfections as they compete to win the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The event is taking place Saturday this year at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, a departure from previous years when it was held on Friday. Organizers say they wanted more people to attend.

This year’s dogs include a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt and a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin.

The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500.

Last year’s winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha – a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.