Alberta government continues to fall short of providing continuing care in timely manner

The province is falling short of its goal to provide long-term care for Albertans.

An Alberta Health report released for 2017-2018 shows 52 per cent of patients were placed in continuing care within 30 days of being assessed, which is short of the province’s target of 65 per cent.

The result was the lowest it’s been in the last five years. The number was at 69 per cent in 2013-14, 60 per cent in both 2014-15 and 2015-16, and 56 per cent in 2016-17.

Alberta Health said the nine per cent drop from 2013-14 to 2014-15 was “mostly due to rescinding the ‘First Available Bed’ policy in June 2013 and subsequent implementation in May 2015 of the Designated Living Option: Access and Waitlist Management in Continuing Care policy.”

The policy allows clients to wait for a preferred bed, instead of having to take the first available bed, but it’s also impacted the length of wait times.

The NDP government made a campaign promise to add 2,000 new long-term care spaces across the province.

The province said it expects a “significant number” of those 2,000 beds to open in 2018-19, which will improve the results of Albertans accessing continuing care spaces within 30 days.