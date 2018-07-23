HMCS St. John’s, Sea King return to Halifax port after overseas mission

HMCS St. John’s and its 240-member crew pulled into their home port of Halifax today after a six-month mission overseas.

The Halifax-class navy ship cut through the fog this morning, pulling alongside a jetty as hundreds of family and friends waited to greet them.

The ship, along with a Sea King helicopter, were participating in exercises in the Baltic Sea, northern Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

The return concludes the ship’s participation in a training mission called Operation Reassurance, which aims to reinforce NATO’s collective defence in the face of Russian aggression.

It also marks the last scheduled operational deployment of the CH-124 Sea King Helicopter after 54 years of service to the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Royal Canadian Navy.

HMCS Ville de Quebec left Halifax’s naval base last Wednesday to relieve HMCS St. John’s of duty.