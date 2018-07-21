Central Alberta sees over 100 mm of rainfall in 48 hours

Parts of west-central Alberta had over 100 millimetres (mm) of rain over the past 48 hours.
READ MORE: Storms sweep through Edmonton and central Alberta on Friday
Heavy rain is expected to continue in northeast Alberta until Sunday morning, as the low-pressure system weakens and continues to move east out of the province.
“General rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm are expected with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms potentially reaching 100 mm,” the national weather agency said when issuing the new warning for northeast Alberta on Saturday.
READ MORE: Severe summer weather causes more damage in Alberta than all other provinces: AMA
Below is a complete list of the 48-hour rainfall totals recorded in Alberta from Thursday evening to Saturday afternoon.
Watch below: Global News coverage of wild weather throughout Alberta in 2017 and 2018
Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.