July 21, 2018
Updated: July 21, 2018 11:13 pm

Central Alberta sees over 100 mm of rainfall in 48 hours

By Meteorologist  Global News
Matt Melnyk/Submitted
A A

Parts of west-central Alberta had over 100 millimetres (mm) of rain over the past 48 hours.

Rainfall totals released by Environment Canada on July 21, 2018.

Heavy rain is expected to continue in northeast Alberta until Sunday morning, as the low-pressure system weakens and continues to move east out of the province.

“General rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm are expected with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms potentially reaching 100 mm,” the national weather agency said when issuing the new warning for northeast Alberta on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning on July 21 for northeastern Alberta.

Below is a complete list of the 48-hour rainfall totals recorded in Alberta from Thursday evening to Saturday afternoon.

  • Hendrickson Creek: 105 mm
  • Grande Cache: 84 mm
  • Rycroft: 84 mm
  • Brownvale: 83 mm
  • Valleyview: 81 mm
  • Eaglesham: 79 mm
  • Peoria: 76 mm
  • Jean Cote: 74 mm
  • Fairview: 70 mm
  • Beaverlodge: 65 mm
  • La Glace: 63 mm
  • Teepee Creek: 57 mm

