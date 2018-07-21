Central Alberta sees over 100 mm of rainfall in 48 hours

Parts of west-central Alberta had over 100 millimetres (mm) of rain over the past 48 hours.

READ MORE: Storms sweep through Edmonton and central Alberta on Friday

Heavy rain is expected to continue in northeast Alberta until Sunday morning, as the low-pressure system weakens and continues to move east out of the province.

“General rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm are expected with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms potentially reaching 100 mm,” the national weather agency said when issuing the new warning for northeast Alberta on Saturday.

READ MORE: Severe summer weather causes more damage in Alberta than all other provinces: AMA

READ MORE: Thunderstorms drop massive hail on parts of central Alberta

Below is a complete list of the 48-hour rainfall totals recorded in Alberta from Thursday evening to Saturday afternoon.

Hendrickson Creek: 105 mm

Grande Cache: 84 mm

Rycroft: 84 mm

Brownvale: 83 mm

Valleyview: 81 mm

Eaglesham: 79 mm

Peoria: 76 mm

Jean Cote: 74 mm

Fairview: 70 mm

Beaverlodge: 65 mm

La Glace: 63 mm

Teepee Creek: 57 mm

Watch below: Global News coverage of wild weather throughout Alberta in 2017 and 2018

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.

Follow @TiffanyGlobal